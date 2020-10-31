Learn from the Culinary Queens in your own home

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – For the 3rd annual Culinary Queens, you’re invited to try the food at home!

Culinary Queens is a fundraiser for Easterseals Arc. Each queen is asked to raise money, and collect “tips.” Traditionally, the event would bring people to one location to try all the food.

Due to the pandemic, Culinary Queens has gone virtual. The queens are sharing tips to cooking on Facebook, and you’ll also receive a cookbook if you donate $100 or more to the fundraiser.

You can learn more about this year’s Culinary Queens by clicking here.