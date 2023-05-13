FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It’s planting season, and if you wanted help from an expert next weekend is your chance. The Allen County Master Gardeners Association is hosting its Plant Sale with the Pros.

Simone Alberding with the association stopped by WANE 15 to share more about the event. You can see that in the interview above.

The Plant Sale with the Pros is on Saturday, May 20 at the Purdue Fort Wayne Extension office. That’s at 4001 Crescent Avenue. The sale runs from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. You can click here to learn more.