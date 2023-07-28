HUDSON, Ind. (WANE) – All aboard a free tour this weekend that showcases trains operating in northeast Indiana.

Indiana Northeastern Railroad Company is celebrating more than 130 years of the region’s rail history Friday and Saturday. An open house showcases the operating attractions of the Little River Railroad from Coldwater, Michigan, and the Fort Wayne Railroad Historical Society, which has partnered with Indiana Northeastern to create the Indiana Rail Experience.

Train rides are already sold out, the company said, but there’s more fun in store– enthusiasts can check out the display and operation of historic steam locomotives, diesel locomotives, and the Norfolk & Western Railroad business car “Roanoke”. There will also be live entertainment and food vendors.

“The railroad first came to Hudson in 1893 and was part of a vital link that helped build our neighboring communities and connect them to the rest of the country,” said Andrew Hershman, the company’s marketing and sales director. “This weekend is cause for celebration as the Indiana Northeastern has spent 30 years re-investing in the line to the point where it now supports hundreds of local jobs and can boost both freight and tourism industries.”