FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Next weekend you’re invited to the Little River Wetlands Project for a free hike with some education mixed in. Mugs on the Marsh will let you do just that.

Northeast Chapter of the Indiana Native Plant Society Sean Nolan stopped by WANE 15 to share more about the event. You can see that in the video above.

Mugs on the Marsh is on Saturday, April 8. The hike starts at 10:30 a.m. at the Little River Wetlands Project offices, 5000 Smith Road. The hike is free to attend. You’re encouraged to dress for the weather and wear rubber boots. The hike ends between 11:30 a.m. and 12 p.m. at Hempton Coffee Roasters, where you can get a fresh roast coffee for $1 a cup. You can click here for more information.