Learn about habitats all around at the zoo on Friday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Celebrate Backyard Habitat Day at the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo on Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Visitors can learn about how nature is everywhere around us and even yards can be an important habitat.

The Teens for Nature volunteers will be sharing at various educational stations across the zoo. “Backyard Habitat Day is another exciting event for the Teens for Nature Program,” Teens for Nature Lead Emily Elliot said. “These events provide students with the opportunity to share knowledge while inspiring and interacting with guests.”

Teens for Nature is an exciting opportunity for 7th to 12th grade students to develop leadership and teamwork skills while interacting with the Zoo. The program allows students to gain new experiences and knowledge.