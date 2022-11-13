FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Head to the library Sunday afternoon to watch a screening of a movie with Fort Wayne ties.

Fort Wayne Currents is showing “A League of Their Own” at the Allen County Public Library downtown to mark 30 years of the sports comedy-drama.

The 1992 film follows the experiences of players in the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League, formed while men fought in World War II. The movie came after a documentary produced by Kelly Candaele, whose mother and aunt played for the Fort Wayne Daisies– one of the two Indiana teams in the league, alongside the South Bend Blue Sox.

The free event includes a message from Candaele. It all starts at the main branch of the library in the auditorium at 1 p.m.

Learn more about the classic film’s ties to Fort Wayne here.