FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation will host three open houses next week for the public to learn about a 10-year Comprehensive Planning project. There will be six stations where residents can provide input and interact with staff. These stations will ask questions about facilities, big ideas for parks, equity and more. The outcome of the plan will direct the park system planning for the next 10 years and will guide the parks department mission and goals to provide leisure opportunities and stewardship of our parks.

The Open House events will be held at three different locations and at evening and day times in an effort to accommodate as many residents as possible.

Wednesday, May 24 6:00-8:00 p.m. McMillen Park Community Center, Red Room 3901 Abbott Street Thursday, May 25 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. Salomon Farm Park, Wolf Learning Center 817 West Dupont Road Thursday, May 25 6:00-8:00 p.m. Foellinger-Friemann Botanical Conservatory, Kessler Room 1100 South Calhoun Street

Fort Wayne Parks Director Steve McDaniel encourages people to attend and provide input as they are able. He observes “we’re fortunate to be part of a community that values parks, and we have a team of employees who are committed to providing excellent services and offerings to the public.” Each participant will receive one (1) free admission pass to the Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory in appreciation of their contribution to the Comprehensive Planning process.

These meetings will be the first round of the process that is expected to be complete in the first quarter of 2024.