Learn about all things creepy and crawly at ‘Creepy Crawly Critters Day’ at the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo is inviting guests to celebrate Creepy Crawly Day

on Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Teens for Nature will share various interactive and educational stations with guests. The zoo said the stations will put focus on the importance of the creepy crawly creatures that roam the planet and the impact that they have on the ecosystem.

“Creepy Crawly Day is an exciting event for the Teens of the Teens for Nature Program at the Zoo,” said Emily Elliot, Teens for Nature Lead. “The teen volunteers enjoy the opportunity to inspire while sharing their knowledge with guests.”

Teens for Nature allows 7th to 12th grade students to develop leadership and teamwork skills while interacting with the zoo.

“Creepy crawlers are vital in every corner of Earth and they perform a range of functions including maintaining soil health, pollinating plants and producing goods like silk. Creepy Crawly Day at the Zoo is the perfect time to learn more about all things creepy and crawly,” the zoo said.

Summer hours: May through August 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. Fall hours: September and October 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission is $11 for kids 2 to 18 and $15 for adults. Creepy Crawly Day activities are included with paid zoo admission.

For more information on the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo, visit the zoo’s website.

The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo Teens for Nature Program is proudly sponsored by the AEP Foundation and Steel Dynamics Incorporated.