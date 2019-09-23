League of Women Voters to hold voter registration event

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne League of Women Voters will hold a National Voter Registration Day event Tuesday.

The event will be held at the Purdue Fort Wayne University Helmke Library from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. as a part of a nationwide effort to increase voter registration.

The Fort Wayne League announced that local candidate information can be found on the league-sponsored Vote411.org website. Registration can be completed in as little as two minutes from a computer or phone.

The League of Women Voters evolved from the 1920’s women’s suffrage movement. Today, the group continues to affirm “diversity, equity, and inclusion,” according to its website.

The league describes itself as nonpartisan, though it outlines specific support for an array of progressive public policy positions including: