FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – As the leaves continue to fall, the city of Fort Wayne is beginning its leaf collection on Monday, Nov. 2.

Pick-up is every Monday on the collection week and runs through Dec. 18.

The city will do two passes through each neighborhood. Bags need to be placed at the curb before calling 311 for pick-up.

For more details about participating neighborhoods and the full schedule click here.