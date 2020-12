FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Leaf Collection has wrapped up in Fort Wayne for the year.

Over the last few weeks, the city estimates they filled more than 4,600 trucks loads and with nearly 26,000 bagged leaves.

Crews will continue to collect biodegradable bags, with New Year’s Eve being the last day.

In the spring, the City will have two weeks for cleanup. Dates will be announced in March.