FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Crews will continue to collect leaves in north Fort Wayne throughout this week “due to the large amount of leaves” in the area, the city’s street department announced Tuesday.

It’s the second extension for the northern part of the city. According to a release, leaf pickup crews don’t expect to move to the central Fort Wayne area until early next week. The schedule originally planned the first round of collection in central neighborhoods would be from Nov. 14 to Nov. 18.

Residents can stay up-to-date on collection times here.