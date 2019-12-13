Leaf collection continues Saturday, moves to north-side neighborhoods

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The second and final chance for fall leaf collection in north-side neighborhoods begins Saturday.

Crews, working for a second Saturday in a row, will wrap up collection on the south side of the city and move north for the following week. Collection is expected to last through Friday, December 20, then move towards central neighborhoods.

City of Fort Wayne residents can schedule pickups by calling 311 and placing filled biodegradable bags near their curbs. City officials say collection will occur within two business days of the call to 311.

Residents are encouraged to visit www.cityoffortwayne.org/leaves or call 427-2603 for daily updates showing a map of neighborhoods each day.

Here is a list of collection guidelines: