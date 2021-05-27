Le Tour de Fort to pedal on this August

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Le Tour de Fort returns this summer as “Fort Wayne’s largest and most popular bicycle event.”

Organizers said Friday Le Tour de Fort is expected to attract more than 2,500 riders for the Saturday, Aug. 21 bicycle pub crawl.

The event is traditionally held in early June, but was pushed back “out of caution” due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. It was canceled in 2020.

The return of Le Tour de Fort promises to be epic. More than 30 bars and pubs are expected to participate this year, organizers said.

“This event will be a great economic boost for our bar owners,” said Vince Corona, Le Tour de Fort president.

Le Tour de Fort will support two local charities that support military Veterans — Honor Flight of Northeast Indiana and the Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum. Each organization will receive $10,000.