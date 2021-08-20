Le Tour de Fort riders asked to bring masks for 12th annual event

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – On Friday, hundreds of bikers picked up their packets for the 12th annual Le Tour De Fort. The event was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Over 30 bars and 1,500 riders who will be participating in the Saturday event. The money raised goes to the Disabled American Veterans Fort Wayne Chapter.

“We’ve approached this event cautiously this year. We expanded the number of locations, the number of riders are down and I know that some riders are not participating due to their concerns about COVID,” said Steve Corona, owner of Le Tour de Fort.

Corona said that riders have been asked to bring a mask to the event to adhere to health department recommendations.

The race is Saturday from noon to 7 p.m. throughout Fort Wayne.