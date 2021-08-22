Le Tour De Fort raises money for veteran organizations

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The 12th annual Le Tour De Fort kicked off Saturday afternoon.

The bicycle pub-crawl allows adults to drink responsibly for a good cause: veterans. Over 30 bars participated in the event that expected to bring 2,500 people to downtown Fort Wayne. The events were canceled last year due to COVID but is back this year raising money for Honor Flight and the Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum.

Some participants make it a yearly tradition.

“We ride in honor of my husband’s brother who was killed in Iraq in 2007, Corporal Ryan Andrew Woodward.,” said Katie Woodward, who has participated for the past seven crawls. Her husband, Benjamin Woodward, has participated in about the last ten. “We’re actually on our way to visit his gravesite at Lindenwood right now. That’s a tradition that we do every year for Le Tour De Fort.”

Both nonprofit organizations benefitting from the ride will receive $10,000.