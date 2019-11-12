Le Tour de Fort donates SUV to Disabled American Veterans

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Le Tour de Fort is supporting the Disabled American Veterans with an unorthodox donation.

The group donated a brand-new Ford SUV to the Fort Wayne chapter of the DAV. The chapter transports disabled veterans to hospitals and community-based outpatient clinics in the area.

This vehicle is the third installment of the organization’s commitment to replace an aging fleet of vans.

“These vehicles are better than the large 15 passenger vans that were previously in use,” said Vince Corona, president of Le Tour de Fort. “We have great reviews from the drivers. They are much easier to drive, easier for veterans to get in and out of, and just an overall better experience as their being transported to medical appeasements. Just improvements to the quality of their care.”

Le Tour de Fort has raised more than $75,000 over the past three years.