ROANOKE, Ind. (WANE) – A local 200 acre nature park is celebrating its one year anniversary with a new event on Saturday.

LC Nature Park in Roanoke is celebrating by holding Trillium Fest from noon to 4 PM Saturday. It is free to attend and is named after the flowers found in the park. The festival features a self-guided hike, a presentation by Soarin’ Hawk Raptor Rehabilitation Center at 1 PM, a chance to compete in the Animal Olympics, food trucks, activity tables, and a selfie station. You can also come inside the Mills Education Center to see the park’s displays. ACRES Land Trust, Little River Wetlands Project, Environmental Resource Center, and INDR’s Urban Biologist will also be onsite with information.

John Brooks, the park’s founder, has been working for around 20 years to revert the landscape back to the same ecosystems found in the pre-settlement days. This includes tall grass prairies, wetlands, and woodlands. The park is named after his late wife, Carol. The LC in LC Nature Park stands for ‘Loving Carol.’

Hope Wallace, the Executive Director of LC Nature Park, says that preserving landscapes is important in a world where the climate is changing. It is also important to get outside more and learn about the history of our natural ecosystems.

LC Nature Park sits in an area known as the Little River Valley, which was formed by the Maumee Torrent. This was the draining of Lake Maumee that occurred tens of thousands of years ago. It is a unique area that Wallace works to preserve.

The park offers guided tours of elk and bison, which were both native to Indiana in the pre-settlement days. You can also view the woodlands, wetlands, and a sand dune. The tours are open to the public, but you must have a reservation in advance to take the tour. The cost is $5 per person. A full list of additional offerings is available here on their website.

Wallace is excited for Saturday’s event and hopes it provides an opportunity for education. The park’s focus on education makes them special. The Mills Education Center is designed for teaching purposes. Wallace says they have a teaching kitchen, a touch table with bison hides and bones, and summer camp opportunities for kids ages 4-12 in June and July. Known as Camp Trillium, the opportunity allows kids to learn about Indiana’s native landscape and cultural heritage. Park visitors can expect to learn about the ecosystems, invasive species, and the importance of conservation.

The park’s mission is to “promote the learning of Indiana’s ecosystems through camaraderie, food, and fun, experiencing natural landscape restorations, and protecting our native flora and fauna.”

If you want to support the park, you can become a member, volunteer, or donate.