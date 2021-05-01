LC Nature Park featuring elk, bison holds grand opening

ROANOKE, Ind. (WANE) — After more than a year of planning and work a new nature park has opened in Roanoke.

John Brooks and his children founded the park in honor of his late wife Carol Brooks.

The 200-acre landscape has hike trails running through Indiana ecosystems like grassland, woodland, wetlands, and sand dunes. Along with a wide array of flowers and plants, it’s also home to herds of elk and bison.

Wetlands

Mill’s Education Center

Hippo Rock

Hike Trail

Bison

For their grand opening, they had guided hikes, touch tables, and a chance to see how your skills match up against different animals for the Animal Olympics. The hope is that the park will help people understand and appreciate nature.

“Any day we hope they learn more about Indiana’s nature and the beauty of Indiana,” said Brooks. “Many people don’t have the chance to get out and see what real Indiana looks like and if we can reestablish pre-settlement Indiana here I think people become much more aware of nature and learn about how beautiful our state is.”

Brooks said when planning the park, they were inspired by Carol’s passions: having fun, learning about nature and science, and bringing joy to kids.

They also plan on holding a day camp this coming summer where children can learn about the natural environment.

You can see the park by appointment only for $5. You can schedule your tour by contacting the park via email at info@lcnaturepark.org or calling 260-999-3153.