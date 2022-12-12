FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Once a food truck, Laz’s Cuban Café will soon get an upgrade as the café prepares for its grand opening Dec. 16 near the intersection of Lima and Dupont roads.

The café will be located at the former location of Pastor’s Place.

Laz’s will offer a variety of coffee, pastries, sandwiches and Cuban specialty items.

“If you come in the dead of winter, on the nastiest day of winter, I want you to walk through these doors and feel community and feel something warm, inviting – summer,” said Lazaro Perez, owner of Laz’s.

A ribbon cutting ceremony and a speech will be held at 5:00 p.m. at the new location to celebrate the grand opening.