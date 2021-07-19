Layfette Place Neighborhood Association to host annual ‘Night of Music’ concert

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WANE) – The Lafayette Place Neighborhood Association will host its annual Night of Music concert on Saturday.

The outdoor concert is free and open to the public. It will be held at the Gazebo in the Lafayette Place Esplanade, between E. Sherwood Terrace and Congress Avenue from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.



The Todd Harrold Band will perform for 11th year. The Hot Dog Boyz vendor will also be back by popular demand, according to the Lafayette Place Neighborhood Association.

Attendees are advised to bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit on.