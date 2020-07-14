Lawyers agree to discuss settlement in Allen County sheriff TRF incident lawsuit

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A settlement could be reached in the lawsuit involving Allen County Sheriff David Gladieux and the family of a 15-year-old boy he pushed at the Three Rivers Festival.

In federal court documents, attorneys for both the family and the sheriff have asked a judge to schedule a settlement in the case.

The family of the 15-year-old boy is asking for $300,000.

The news comes less than one week after parties met for a pre-trial conference. During the conference, both sides were to go into a discovery phase where attorneys will conduct interviews and gather information for the trial. The discovery phase was to be complete in September 2021 and a trial was to be scheduled for fall 2021.

Back in July of 2019, Gladieux had an altercation with a teenage boy at the Three Rivers Festival. Gladieux was in a private area when the boy asked to see his VIP badge, and he shoved the boy.

Afterward, Gladieux issued a public apology and was charged with misdemeanor battery. He completed a pretrial diversion program.

The parents of the 15-year-old then filed a tort claim notice asking for $300,000 in damages for medical costs, emotional distress, and other damages, according to court documents.

The lawsuit had been pending in Allen Superior Court, but Gladieux’s attorneys filed a notice of removal to U.S. District Court last month. The lawsuit claims that the sheriff violated the teen’s rights under the Fourth Amendment, which protects citizens from unlawful searches and seizures.

A court date for the settlement has not been announced but should be scheduled within the next 30-70 days.