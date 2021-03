FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A playground at Lawton Park in downtown Fort Wayne was damaged after a small fire Wednesday night.

Fort Wayne firefigthers responded to the fire just after 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to activity logs. Firefighters on the scene said the top part of wooden playground equipment caught fire.

Crews did not spend much time to put the fire out. It is unclear how much damage was done.