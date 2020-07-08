Lawsuit against Allen County sheriff for TRF incident might not be decided until late 2021

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The lawsuit involving Allen County Sheriff David Gladiuex and the family of a 15-year-old boy he pushed at the Three Rivers Festival may not go to trial until late 2021.

On Wednesday, both parties met for a pre-trial conference to discuss the next steps in the case.

A federal judge ordered the exchange of information to take place by Sept. 4, 2020. Over the next year, both sides will go into the discovery phase where attorneys will conduct interviews and gather information for the trial.

The last date for completion of all facts and expert discovery is Sept. 3, 2021, according to court records.

Back in July of 2019, Gladieux had an altercation with a teenage boy at the Three Rivers Festival. Gladieux was in a private area when the boy asked to see his VIP badge, and he shoved the boy.

Afterward, Gladieux issued a public apology and was charged with misdemeanor battery. He completed a pretrial diversion program.

The parents of the 15-year-old then filed a tort claim notice asking for $300,000 in damages for medical costs, emotional distress, and other damages, according to court documents.

The lawsuit had been pending in Allen Superior Court, but Gladieux’s attorneys filed a notice of removal to U.S. District Court last month. The lawsuit claims that the sheriff violated the teen’s rights under the Fourth Amendment, which protects citizens from unlawful searches and seizures.

After the discovery phase is complete in September 2021, the judge will hold a status conference to set a final pretrial conference and trial.

Gladieux is currently in his second term as sheriff of Allen County. His term will officially end on Jan. 1, 2023.