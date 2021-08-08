Lawmakers hold redistricting hearing at Ivy Tech

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) —State representatives in town on Saturday talking to people about redistricting set to happen this year.

They were looking for public input as the statehouse prepares to redraw maps for congressional districts, and State Senate and House districts. Redistricting takes place every ten years, based on U.S. census data, late this year because of the pandemic. Several community members called on the lawmakers to be impartial when drawing the maps.

“I’d like to see counties kept together, I’d like to see cities, communities kept together, as much as possible,” said Jorge Fernandez, who spoke to the panel of lawmakers. “I think they should be incumbent blind, I don’t think where the state legislators live should matter.”

Outside of the building, the Indiana Democratic Party showing a similar concern that the Indiana Republican’s supermajority in the statehouse will open up the door for gerrymanding, which is when district maps are drawn in favor of one party over the other.

Indiana’s Republican lawmakers have said the process will be fair. Governor Eric Holcomb echoed that, saying he will not sign anything that is not constitutional.

The proposed maps are set to be revealed on August 16.