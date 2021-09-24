Law enforcement cracking down on Stop Arm Violations in LaGrange Co. with ‘S.A.F.E. for Kids’ program

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The LaGrange County Prosecutor’s Office along with state and local law enforcement agencies are beginning a special task force called S.A.F.E. for Kids (Stop Arm Focused Enforcement) to raise awareness for school bus stop arm violations.

Project S.A.F.E for Kids will take place Wednesday and will focus enforcement beginning with Westview School Corporation’s afternoon buses, the office said. Law enforcement officers will be following buses on routes that have had previous violations. Officers will also be riding on different buses watching for violations and will then radio to supporting officers to initiate a traffic stop.

“Project S.A.F.E. for Kids continues the efforts LaGrange County schools have made to ensure the safety of their kids, such as installing camera systems on all school buses. The camera systems have greatly improved the likelihood of successful prosecutions of violators,” the prosecutor’s office said.

There is a range of potential penalties depending on the severity of the violation:

The punishment on this type of violation begins at a Class A Infraction which carries a maximum fine of $10,000. In some instances it may also carry a license suspension for up to 1 year.

For the more serious violations, the reckless passing of a school bus with extended stop arm constitutes a Class A Misdemeanor, with a possible jail sentence of up to 1 year, license suspension and a potential fine up to $5,000.

The prosecutor’s office said S.A.F.E. will continue to Lakeland School Corporation and Prairie Heights School Corporation on a later date.