FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Hoosier is on the list of gold medal Olympians to come out of the 2022 games.

Lawrenceburg native Justin Schoenefeld won the gold Thursday morning in the first-ever mixed aerials ski event.

“We’re so proud of him and just happy that he did so well,” said Sue Rhodes, of Fort Wayne.

Hoosier Olympian Justin Schoenefeld with grandparents Dan and Sue Rhodes

Rhodes and her husband Dan are Schoenefeld’s maternal grandparents. From his professional victories to his early days on the slopes, they have been there through it all.

“My parents, they have been such a special part of his life,” said Kelly Schoenefeld, Justin’s mother and Concordia Lutheran graduate. “They were the parents that took the kids on trips. They went up to Chicago and took them on a train trip all the way out West. They took them on adventures.”

One of those adventures was a ski trip to Park City, where Justin would go on to train for the Olympics.

“When he was five and a half my daughter and I went out to Park City,” Rhodes said. “We had been up at the top and he went down and there were two boys sitting on the side of a building, just kind of resting from skiing and he went real close to them and sprayed them. When I got down to the bottom of the hill I talked to him about it’s okay to spray family members when when we go skiing but to go just up to some boys and spray snow in their face. They might come after you.”

Photo Courtesy Kelly Schoenefeld

Photo Courtesy Kelly Schoenefeld

Photo Courtesy Kelly Schoenefeld

Back then, Rhodes could not have imagined she would be watching him hit the slopes on the Olympic stage.

“At first it was very scary watching him ski and go off of that but now he’s so comfortable with it,” said Rhodes. “After a while, after you’ve watched him enough, you’re okay.”

“He was the kid that was like, hey, Mom, I don’t want to do competitions, I don’t like competitions, can I just do practice,” Kelly Schoenefeld said. “Watching him on that hill today and knowing that he had to land on that last jump, or they would not have gone have gotten that gold, he has overcome that fear. That is beyond what I ever thought he could do. So it’s pretty amazing to me, and I’m just so proud of him.”

Photo Courtesy Mountain Life Photography

Photo Courtesy Mountain Life Photography

Photo Courtesy Mountain Life Photography

Photo Courtesy Mountain Life Photography

Now, his family celebrating as they watch his dream come true.

“I just I know how hard he’s worked and I know how many times he’s walked up the steps in the summer and gone off water ramps, and I know how many times he’s gone up the chairlift to do these jumps,” said Kelly Schoenefeld. “You just want it almost worse for them than they want it for themselves.”

“It just was so exciting seeing him,” said Rhodes. “How he acts, how excited he was, and just couldn’t believe it. He couldn’t believe it. So that was very important for us to see that and to know him from little on skiing, this is a big deal for him. He really appreciates every minute of it.”

Schoenefeld has the chance to win a second gold in the individual men’s aerials event, set to take place Tuesday, February 15.