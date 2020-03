ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. — The following are updates from the Allen County Department of Health.

TUESDAY, March 24

Another Allen County resident tested positive for COVID-19 Monday, bring the total to seven cases.

Updates to positive cases and deaths in Allen County are found at the top of the Department’s COVID-19 webpage atwww.allencountyhealth.com/covid-19 and will be time-stamped to keep the public informed with the latest local data.