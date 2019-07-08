Late planting season may result in rising food prices

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Earlier this year farmers across the area were forced to wait to get crops such as corn and soybeans in the ground. Some were finally able to get into the fields the first week of June, which is about a month later than is ideal. Corn in those spots has flourished in the recent stretch of great growing conditions. However, there are other farmers who simply did not plant because it was still too wet.

It’s this disparity that James Wolff, AG and Nat Resources Educator from the Purdue Extension office, says could lead to higher food prices. “Especially corn and a lot of corn acres that did not get planted this year. That’s going to have an impact on the markets so we will probably see some higher prices.”

Wolff adds, “It may not be directly related to the food that you buy in the grocery store but a lot of this corn goes to feed the hogs the cattle, chickens, that ultimately end up affecting the meat prices. With soybeans a lot of the oil is sometimes used for oils for frying foods. So that higher bean price could then translate to some higher costs on some foods down the line.”

The good news is that in many areas, the corn that is planted has reached knee high, if you follow the old adage. However, Wolff mentioned that while the yield may be good, the lack of acres of crops may contribute to higher markets and eventually higher prices on the grocery bill.