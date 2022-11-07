FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It had everything you could throw at a truck.

Textured concrete, with deep ridges. Large blocks of stone dubbed “Belgian blocks” used to create a rough road. An off-road course for military vehicles. A crash test area, a water pit, even a “chassis-twist” course designed to take the durability of a truck coming off the manufacturing line to its absolute limits and beyond, if needed.

The roughly 1.2-mile oval track in the 4300 block of Oxford Street on the southeast side had been there since the 1920s.

It’s gone now.

Torn up.

Dirt.

The buildings there converted from storage to offices.

The famed “Proving Gounds” of International Harvester – the long-gone truck company that became Navistar International Corporation and ultimately largely left Fort Wayne – is no more.

And along with the partially demolished company power plant – which helped fuel the manufacturing of trucks as well as the surrounding neighborhood for years along Meyer Road – it’s one of the last vestiges of a business that had been ingrained in Fort Wayne for generation upon generation.

The former International Harvester “Proving Grounds” is now mostly torn up dirt, a far cry from the concrete ridges, “Belgium” blocks and crash test site from the 1920s. The buildings on the property of the former International Harvester “Proving Grounds” are being converted from storage space to office space, according to government permits.

“There’s really nothing to say,” said Ryan DuVall, the CEO and founder of Harvester Homecoming Inc., which celebrates the company’s legacy in the city with a festival every year. “It is what it is.”

At its peak, International Harvester was the highest job-maker in the region, employing more than 10,000 in 1979.

The proving grounds, a test track for trucks and vehicles, had been one of the most pristine and famous tracks all over the world, DuVall said.

Navistar took over Harvester and then shut the track down in 2015, ending nearly a century of testing in Fort Wayne.

Eventually local businessman Bill Bean bought the track and then sold it last year to Carver Construction in Grand Saline, Texas.

Carver Construction took ownership of the track under the name of Test Track Industrial Park LLC.

Allen County Building Department permits show the land is being leased to Insurance Auto Auctions, which sells “lightly damaged, salvage and clear-title vehicles, parts cars, trucks, SUVs, motorcycles and heavy equipment at auctions across the country,” according to the company’s website.

It’s not totally clear through government documents what the land will be used for, but a large number of vehicles are now parked on a portion of the property.

In other parts of the country – including in Seymour, Indiana – Carver Construction has purchased land and leased it to Insurance Auto Auctions to use as storage space for vehicles, according to published reports.

Neither Carver Construction nor Insurance Auto Auctions returned phone calls or emails from WANE TV in recent weeks about the plans for the former track. Allen County Building records show storage facilities are being converted into office space and the track has been completely excavated.

“Last I knew, it was an overflow lot where vehicles they have up online for auction,” DuVall said. “They buy vehicles from insurance companies, so if you get in a wreck with your car and it’s totaled they will buy that car and they will sell it because a lot of times vehicles that are totaled aren’t exactly out of use.”

DuVall said he and city officials tried to save the test track – and had buyers lined up to take over the property while providing an alternate site for Carver Construction’s plans – but that ultimately Carver Construction wanted roughly twice the amount of money the track was worth to sell.

“It was a ridiculous number,” DuVall said. “There was no chance anyone would pay that money for that land.”

“It was the most historic facility in the world, but we couldn’t save it without them being reasonable,” DuVall continued.

DuVall said he tried to work with Insurance Auto Auctions to preserve parts to the track but could not get his hands on any of the pavement or blocks or any materials used to test Harvester trucks.

The former International Harvester power plant as demolition began last week. Further demolition of the power plant. Removing the porcelain old IHC log off the front to be preserved. Photos courtesy of Harvester Homecoming

He described attorneys for Insurance Auto Auctions as “dismissive” at best.

“They didn’t understand what I was trying to save,” DuVall said.

On top of that, demolition of the old Harvester power plant began last week.

The building, which dotted the Fort Wayne skyline with giant smokestacks and used coal to fuel the plant along Meyer Road before converting to gas and then steam, is almost completely gone.

According to DuVall, he and others were able to salvage bricks they plan to use in future festivals as well as some other items from the building that they will preserve. A company in Wisconsin which owns the nearly 100-year-old building – it had been vacant since 1983 – began removing asbestos from it last year in preparation for its demolition.

“They couldn’t really save it,” DuVall said.

Still, DuVall and those who work with Harvester Homecoming have saved over 50 trucks that can be on display for a future museum – which is in the works – and the festival itself has been a success for the last three years.

The company itself may have moved and the buildings and facilities are slowly vanishing, but the Harvester name here still runs deep.

“It’s great to see what we’ve been able to do,” DuVall said.