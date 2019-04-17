Last opening for bids before Hoagland Elementary demolished

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) - An old Allen County elementary school could be demolished.

The East Allen County Schools (EACS) board met Tuesday evening to discuss plans for the old Hoagland Elementary School building.

The school was closed back in 2014 and there have not been any successful offers on the facility. The school board is now opening up for bids one last time.

"If no one comes forward with a bid that meets the requirements to make sure they can do the renovations to the building, then we will proceed with demolition." said EACS Assistant Superintendent Kirby Stahly.

The new deadline for final bids is May 21st. The board says if there are not any viable offers at that point, the buiding will be demolished and the district will try to sell the land.