Last days for SHOP Waynedale 2021 event this weekend

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Rain or shine, this weekend is your last chance for special deals and giveaways in Waynedale.

The SHOP Wayndale 2021 event wraps up on Sunday. You can get your passport from a copy of the Waynedale news and collect stamps, special deals, and prizes from 28 Waynedale businesses. Event chair Camille Garrison said businesses are excited to get people back in the doors after a year of pandemic restrictions.

“They’re all very excited about it,” said Garrison. “Just simply the opportunity to have people coming in and anything that can help bring business in is great. And we have such a strong community and Waynedale and they’re tight-knit they love to help support one another.”

Turn your passport in at the end of the week and those with the most stamps and right answers in the scavenger hunt will get a prize. Find more information on their Facebook page.