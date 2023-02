FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The last day of ice skating for the 2022/23 season at Headwaters Park is underway. The popular attraction will be closing for the season after 8 p.m. Sunday.

Children under 14 can enter for $4. Those over age 14 can enter for $6. Skate rentals can also be purchased for a separate $3 fee.

Headwaters Park is located at 333 S. Clinton St.