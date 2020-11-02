With deadline looming, long lines for last day of early voting at Coliseum

The line currently is backed up to the parking booths on Parnell Avenue

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The last day for in-person early voting in Allen County has drawn a large crowd at Memorial Coliseum Monday morning.

The line currently is backed up to the parking booths on Parnell Avenue. One woman told WANE15 she had been standing in line for over two hours and still had a ways to go.

As long as you’re in line by noon, you will get to cast your ballot. However, no one will be permitted to get in line after 12 p.m. hits.

Throughout early voting, Allen County has seen 73,000 voters.

On Election Day, voters must cast their ballots at the voting location assigned to them by precinct between the hours of 6:00 AM and 6:00 PM. You can more information which precinct you’re assigned to here.