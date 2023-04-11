FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Lassus convenience stores raised more than $61,000 for a local shelter in just one month.

A Mother’s Hope is an organization in Fort Wayne that provides shelter for pregnant women experiencing homelessness, and supports both the medical and emotional needs of mothers and their babies, according to their website.

In the month of March, Lassus locations raised $61,113.53 for the shelter.

There are 35 Lassus convenience stores in Fort Wayne, surrounding areas, and northwest Ohio.