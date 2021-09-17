Lassus Brothers Oil hits $100K jackpot after selling winning lottery ticket

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Lassus Brothers Oil hit the jackpot Friday after selling the $15.8M winning lottery ticket on Aug. 10.

The Hoosier Lottery awarded the company $100 thousand for selling the ticket. The store said it plans to donate $25 thousand to Crosswinds counseling and another $25 thousand to the Rescue Mission. The remaining $50 thousand will be divided among employees.

“We’re fortunate enough to be able to do it and we want to support the community. Lassus has always been locally owned and operated. But to me, that doesn’t mean anything unless you give back,” said Greg Lassus, vice president of Lassus Brothers Oil.

The winning ticket was sold to a semi-driver from Plainfield who stopped along his truck route to redeem a free Hoosier Lotto ticket received from previous play.

He opted for the cash payout of $9.8 million.