Larwill man killed in off-road vehicle crash

LARWILL, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating a fatal off-road vehicle (ORV) crash that occurred Wednesday night near the 4000 block of C.R. 600 N.

Whitley County Communications are reporting that they received a 911 call at 6:53 p.m. Wednesday night from a passerby who saw an ORV in the roadway with a man trapped underneath.

Responding officers arrived at the scene to find the man still underneath the ORV. Officers removed the vehicle and life saving measures were attempted.

The driver, Ronald L. Puckett, 53, of Larwill was pronounced dead at the scene.

A preliminary investigation determined Puckett was traveling east on C.R. 600 N when the vehicle left the road causing it to roll. Puckett was ejected from the ORV and it landed on top of him.

It was determined that Puckett was not wearing a helmet, seat belt or any other protective riding gear at the time of the crash. Authorities believe that speed and alcohol were factors.

“[We] strongly encourage those operating ORVs to avoid alcohol when operating an ORV. Operators and passengers are also urged to always use seatbelts when they are present and to wear a helmet and protective riding gear,” the press release said.

Indiana Conservation Officers were assisted at the scene by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, Richland Township Volunteer Fire Department, Parkview Whitley EMS, and the Whitley County Coroner’s Office.