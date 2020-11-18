Largest solar energy system in the city installed by Boys and Girls Club of Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Boys and Girls Club of Fort Wayne has installed the city’s largest solar energy system with the help of an area solar contractor and grant.

The 83,000 watt solar energy system on the roof of the club’s new facility at the corner of Fairfield Avenue and Pontiac Street.

The system was funded by a SunforAll grant for non-profit organizations funded by the AEP Foundation/Indiana Michigan Power to provide renewable energy to organizations who serve low income businesses, households or individuals, the press release said.



The Boys and Girls Clubs’ $140,000 award was the largest among the overall $4 million awarded in Indiana, the press release said. The system provides over one-third of the electrical use of the facility and was installed by Renewable Energy Systems, LLC.

Renewable Energy Systems, LLC president Eric Hesher says, “Our goal is to provide a quality, cost effective system that will help area businesses and homeowners reduce electric costs for years to come.”

The installation converts the power from the panels to usable power that runs all the lights, air conditioners and other electrical loads in the building, the press release said. Further expansion of the system can handle 90-95% of all the electrical usage at the facility.

“We hope this is just the first step in making the facility more energy efficient,” said Joe Jordan, Boys and Girls Club President and CEO.