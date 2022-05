FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The largest Japanese festival in the region makes a stop in Fort Wayne Sunday.

The Japanese American Association of Indiana has organized the 2022 Cherry Blossom Festival. There is taiko drumming, cosplay, Japanese food, haiku poetry, origami crafts, an anime art contest, shopping, and more.

The event is downtown at the main branch of the Allen County Public Library. It’s all happening from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Admission and street parking are both free.