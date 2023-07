FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Visit Fort Wayne is bringing the largest inline skating competition in North America to Fort Wayne this month.

State Wars is a major roller hockey event comprised of state, provincial, and national teams competing in the United States Roller Hockey Championship. This year, 283 teams have entered into the competition. Over the course of 14 days, more than 800 games will be played in the SportONE Parkview Icehouse.

State Wars will be happening July 18-31.