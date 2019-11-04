Large turn out for fundraiser helping Wells County deputy battle cancer

LIBERTY CENTER, Ind. (WANE) — First responders of Wells County and the community came together to fight for the title of best chili while raising money for one of their own.

Hundreds showed up people turned out to show their support for Wells County Sheriff’s Deputy Jimmy Robbins and grab a bowl of chili. The Chili Supper Benefit was held at Liberty Center Fire Department to benefit deputy Robbins as he battles thymoma cancer. Every first responder’s department in the county made chili for the event. The best chili of the night went to the Bluffton Police Department.

If you would like to donate or to learn more about the event, click here.