‘Large sum of cash’ hidden in Fort Wayne; treasure hunt begins Saturday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Are you ready for a treasure hunt?

The Fort Wayne Escape Room is holding another Treasure Hunt around the city. The business announced Monday it has hidden “a large sum of cash” somewhere in Fort Wayne.

The hunt starts May 15. Participants must follow an “intricate” treasure map “filled with complex clues” to find the treasure.

Maps are $30 and are available on the Fort Wayne Escape Room website. The treasure hunt is open to all ages and abilities.

“We have designed another thrilling treasure hunt experience,” said Corey Ford, owner of Fort Wayne Escape Room. “It’s simple, just be the first to decipher the clues, find the treasure box, and the cash is yours.”

The first treasure hunt was held in April 2020 after Fort Wayne Escape Room was forced to close due to the coronavirus outbreak. The treasure was found in four days by a group of four.