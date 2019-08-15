Large snake found in Decatur; authorities search for owner

Decatur Police said a red tail boa was found in the 700 block of North 2nd Street in Decatur. (Decatur Police/Facebook)

DECATUR, Ind. (WANE) — Police in Decatur are searching for the owner of a snake found in the city.

In a Facebook post, Decatur Police said a red tailed boa was found in the 700 block of North 2nd Street, on the north side of Decatur near the St. Marys River. The police department was working with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources on the situation.

Police said anyone with any information on the snake should call the Adams County Sheriff’s Office at (260) 724-5345.

Red tailed boas are common pets. They can grow up to 10 feet long and eat small animals like mice or birds.