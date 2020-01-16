Large portion of Fort Wayne without power, over 5,000 I&M customers affected

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A power outage is affecting more than 5,000 Indiana Michigan Power customers in Fort Wayne. A substation outage is the cause according to Tracy Warner, Corporate Communications Manager.

I&M outage map shows area without electricity in Fort Wayne as of 2:25 p.m. Thursday, January 16, 2020.

The Indiana Michigan Power outage map indicates the estimated time electricity will be restored will be anywhere from 5:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Fort Wayne Community Schools posted on Facebook that Adams and Weisser Park elementary schools, Bunche and Whitney Young Early Childhood Centers as well as Memorial Park Middle School are all without power and those schools will dismiss students at normal times. After school activities at Adams, Weisser Park and Memorial Park are canceled.

Traffic signals are also reported to be out in the affected area.