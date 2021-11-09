Man hospitalized in critical condition following shooting on S. Calhoun St

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A man is in critical condition after a shooting on S. Calhoun Street Tuesday afternoon.

Around 4:15 p.m., emergency crews were sent to the 4200 block of S. Calhoun Street near McKinnie Avenue on reports of a shooting.

Responding officers found a man laying on the ground with an apparent gunshot wound behind a barber shop in the area. The man was taken to an area hospital with life threatening injuries.

Police have put up crime scene take behind Baba’s Market.

It is unknown what led to the shooting or how many people were involved.

Currently, there is no suspect information available. Police said that detectives are canvassing the neighborhood and looking for potential witnesses. Crime Scene Technicians are searching for and collecting any evidence. The Air Support Unit was also summoned to help document the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867 or use the free “P3 Tips” app.

Lexington Road was closed during the investigation. It has since reopened.