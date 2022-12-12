FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – There is a large police presence in a neighborhood near Carroll High School.

Northwest Allen County Schools sent out an email Monday morning saying they are in communication with authorities and the school will take any necessary precautions. NACS said in the message that the situation was reportedly secured in an isolated location.

Several Fort Wayne Police cars could be seen on Leatherwood Run off Carroll Road.

FWPD has not confirmed anything yet. WANE 15 has a crew at the scene to learn more.