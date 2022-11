FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police were investigating an incident early Sunday morning on the city’s southeast side.

There was a large police presence around 4300 Joshua Lane- part of an apartment complex- starting sometime before 5 a.m.

A WANE 15 crew at the scene said there were at least 20 police cars in the area.

Police at the scene could not confirm any details.

This is a developing story.