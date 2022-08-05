FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A man surrendered to police after he allegedly threatened officers with a handgun after they tried to serve a warrant in a northeast Fort Wayne neighborhood Friday afternoon.

The incident unfolded at around 4:15 p.m. along Maple Terrace Parkway near Maplecrest Road and Stellhorn Road.

According to the Allen County Sheriff’s Department, officers with the Warrants & Fugitive Division attempted to serve a warrant at a home in the 4600 block.

They began talking to a man who could be seen with a handgun. Officers say he then began making threats. Attempts to get him to surrender failed.

The Allen County Sheriff’s Department’s SWAT team and Negotiators, as well as officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department then arrived at the scene.

After continued efforts the man surrendered at 5:56 p.m.

He has not yet been identified and once further details are available this story will be updated.Officers continued efforts to try and resolve the incident.

These photos were shared with WANE 15: