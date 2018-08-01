Off-duty police sergeant breaks up battery in progress at Kroger

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Officers with multiple law enforcement agencies responded to report of a battery in progress on Wednesday, August 1, 2018 near the intersection of Maplecrest and St. Joe Center Roads in Fort Wayne.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Just before 8 a.m. Wednesday, multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the 6000 Block of Saint Joe Center Road just west of the Maplecrest Road intersection after receiving a call of a battery in progress at the Kroger Marketplace store.

According to Officer John Chambers with the Fort Wayne Police Department, an off-duty sergeant in the store was alerted to a possible domestic disturbance involving a man and woman.

The two left the store and got into a pickup truck and the officer followed and witnessed what Chambers described as a battery in progress.

When the officer tried to get the man out of the truck, he resisted and a fight ensued. The man then fled into a field west of the store and the officer gave chase. He eventually captured the man and arrested him.

Officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department, the Allen County Sheriff's Department, Purdue Fort Wayne and Indiana State Police all responded to the scene. In all there were over 20 police vehicles in the area along with police crime scene technicians. An ambulance was also dispatched to the scene.

Chambers said no one was injured and witnesses confirmed that the off-duty officer stepped in to stop the battery.