Large police presence at Autumn Creek Apartments for ‘party armed’

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – There is currently a large police presence at Autumn Creek Apartments after police were called to the area on reports of an armed party.

Around 6:30 p.m., emergency crews were sent to the 2000 block of Ardmore Avenue on reports of a party armed, according to dispatch.

It is unknown what led to the incident, if anyone is injured or how long police will be in the area.

WANE 15 has a crew at the scene to gather more information.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.

